Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Devotees Lost in Stampede

A tragic stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extends condolences while urging administration to manage the massive crowd. Baba Ramdev and others emphasize self-discipline and review of safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:58 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A devastating stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has claimed the lives of at least 30 devotees and left 60 others injured, according to the state's top police officials. The incident has cast a shadow over one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while offering his condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledged the challenging task faced by the Uttar Pradesh administration in managing the immense influx of devotees. Sarma confirmed that efforts are underway to repatriate the body of a deceased devotee from Assam.

As the tragedy unfolds, spiritual leader Baba Ramdev called for self-discipline among attendees, while AAP leader Raghav Chaddha urged a reassessment of safety protocols. Despite the chaos, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed a brief delay in ritual activities to ensure safety, as ongoing efforts continue to identify the deceased and aid the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

