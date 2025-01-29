Left Menu

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Withdraws Custody Parole Plea Amid MCOCA Case Opposition

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan withdrew his plea for custody parole in an MCOCA case as Delhi Police opposed it, citing ongoing investigations. Balyan's counsel argued for his release to support his electioneering wife. However, the MLA decided to focus on his regular bail plea, with a hearing scheduled soon.

29-01-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid rising tensions, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has withdrawn his application for custody parole in a high-profile MCOCA case after facing strong opposition from Delhi Police, who cited ongoing investigations as their reason against the plea.

Advocate MS Khan, representing Balyan, emphasized the MLA's pressing need to support his wife in her initial election campaign, highlighting communication barriers due to custody restrictions. "She needs support from her husband, and no one can substitute that," stated Khan, underscoring the necessity of Balyan's presence.

In a turn of events, the court noted the police's decision to oppose the custody parole, leading Balyan to shift focus toward arguing for regular bail, scheduled for hearing imminently. Allegations against Balyan include involvement in organized crime, manipulating property disputes, and coercing rightful owners to sell at low prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

