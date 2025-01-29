AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Withdraws Custody Parole Plea Amid MCOCA Case Opposition
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan withdrew his plea for custody parole in an MCOCA case as Delhi Police opposed it, citing ongoing investigations. Balyan's counsel argued for his release to support his electioneering wife. However, the MLA decided to focus on his regular bail plea, with a hearing scheduled soon.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has withdrawn his application for custody parole in a high-profile MCOCA case after facing strong opposition from Delhi Police, who cited ongoing investigations as their reason against the plea.
Advocate MS Khan, representing Balyan, emphasized the MLA's pressing need to support his wife in her initial election campaign, highlighting communication barriers due to custody restrictions. "She needs support from her husband, and no one can substitute that," stated Khan, underscoring the necessity of Balyan's presence.
In a turn of events, the court noted the police's decision to oppose the custody parole, leading Balyan to shift focus toward arguing for regular bail, scheduled for hearing imminently. Allegations against Balyan include involvement in organized crime, manipulating property disputes, and coercing rightful owners to sell at low prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala HC allows bail plea of Boby Chemmanur in sexual harassment case.
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea of Ex-IAS Probationer in Fraud Case
Delhi High Court Grants Conditional Custody Parole for Tahir Hussain Amid Election Bid
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole for Delhi Assembly Election Nomination
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections