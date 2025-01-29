South Indian Bank Unveils SIB Tower on 96th Foundation Day

This Wednesday, South Indian Bank celebrated its 96th Foundation Day with the unveiling of its new office, the SIB Tower, in Kakkanad. The grand event saw participation from board members, former directors, retired employees, and loyal customers.

As highlighted in a statement from the bank, the celebrations showcased the enduring relationships the institution shares with its stakeholders. The newly launched SIB Tower stands as a cutting-edge facility, symbolizing the bank's growth journey towards its hundredth year.

Spanning around 2,00,000 square feet and featuring 12 levels of contemporary amenities, the tower represents a significant milestone. During his speech, Bank Chairman V J Kurian recounted the substantial challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and frequent floods, that were overcome during the construction phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)