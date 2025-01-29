Left Menu

South Indian Bank Unveils SIB Tower on 96th Foundation Day

South Indian Bank marked its 96th Foundation Day by inaugurating SIB Tower in Kakkanad. The event witnessed participation from board members, past directors, and customers. SIB Tower symbolizes the bank's growth and resilience, overcoming challenges like COVID-19 and floods during its construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:33 IST
South Indian Bank Unveils SIB Tower on 96th Foundation Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This Wednesday, South Indian Bank celebrated its 96th Foundation Day with the unveiling of its new office, the SIB Tower, in Kakkanad. The grand event saw participation from board members, former directors, retired employees, and loyal customers.

As highlighted in a statement from the bank, the celebrations showcased the enduring relationships the institution shares with its stakeholders. The newly launched SIB Tower stands as a cutting-edge facility, symbolizing the bank's growth journey towards its hundredth year.

Spanning around 2,00,000 square feet and featuring 12 levels of contemporary amenities, the tower represents a significant milestone. During his speech, Bank Chairman V J Kurian recounted the substantial challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and frequent floods, that were overcome during the construction phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025