Non-Bailable Warrant Issued for Anmol Bishnoi in Baba Siddiqui Murder Case

A Mumbai special court has issued a non-bailable warrant for Anmol Bishnoi, accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. The court cited sufficient evidence, including providing firearms, and requested his deportation from the USA. The warrant aims to secure his presence as he remains absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:29 IST
Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, a special court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Anmol Lavindersing Bishnoi, also known as AB Bhai. The decision was made by BD Shelke, a judge under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), following extensive submissions by the police.

The court order revealed that there was substantial evidence indicating Bishnoi's involvement in the case, including allegations of providing firearms to the accused. Authorities in the United States have been approached to deport Bishnoi, who remains at large to evade arrest.

The court underlined the need for a non-bailable warrant, citing Bishnoi's refusal to comply with summons, and the chargesheet named him as accused number 3 among 26 others. According to police records, Bishnoi's involvement in the crime led to the shooting and subsequent death of Siddiqui at a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

