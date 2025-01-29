Political Showdown: Bajwa Criticizes AAP Government Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a fiery political exchange ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa launched a blistering critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, labeling it a "government of liars." He questioned the credibility of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing Anna Hazare's expressed distrust in Kejriwal. Bajwa intensified his accusations, asserting that both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann possess a "double PhD in lying."

Continuing the barrage of criticism, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined in, targeting AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi accused both leaders of making "false promises" to the people ahead of the elections.

On the campaign trail, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in, addressing a public rally in the Ghonda Assembly constituency. Modi expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects, predicting the end of AAP's rule on February 5. He declared, "Whole Delhi is saying, on February 5, AAP-da jayegi, Bhaajpa (BJP) aayegi."

The Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8, see 699 candidates vying for 70 assembly seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant electoral defeats in the past two assembly elections, failing to secure any seats. In stark contrast, AAP dominated both the 2015 and 2020 elections, winning 67 and 62 out of 70 seats, respectively, while BJP managed only three and eight seats in those contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)