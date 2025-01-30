Left Menu

Odisha's Green Economy Surge: Creating Jobs and Driving Growth by 2030

Odisha is poised to generate 10 lakh new jobs in green sectors by 2030, according to a CEEW study. With Rs 3.5 lakh crore in investments, the state's GDP could grow by 23%, positioning it as a leader in India's green transformation. The study proposes a comprehensive Green Odisha Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:47 IST
The CEEW study at Utkarsh Odisha Conclave (Photo/X @CEEWIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha is on track to create approximately 10 lakh full-time jobs across energy transition, circular economy, and bio-economy sectors by the year 2030, a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) reveals. Launched at the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave,' the study indicates a potential Rs 3.5 lakh crore in investments. This initiative is set to contribute Rs 2 lakh crore directly to the state GDP, increasing it by 23% and positioning Odisha as a leader in India's green economy movement.

The research identifies 28 green value chains with economic potential, such as seaweed cultivation, bamboo processing, and e-waste recycling. Its proposed Green Odisha Initiative offers a roadmap to align policies, investments, and sector actions to leverage these opportunities. Specifically, 14 value chains in energy transition, including solar and wind power and electric vehicle production, could draw in Rs 1.5 lakh crore and create 4 lakh jobs by 2030.

Additional growth is expected from bio-economy and nature-based solutions, envisaged to create over five lakh jobs, contributing Rs 26,000 crore to the state's economy. Furthermore, sustainable tourism emerges as a pivotal factor in utilizing Odisha's cultural and ecological resources for inclusive growth. CEEW emphasizes that Odisha's pioneering adoption of climate policies could serve as a national model for sustainable economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

