Indian Railways Marks 100 Years of Electrification

Indian Railways is gearing up to celebrate a significant milestone: 100 years of electrification. The celebrations, slated for February 3, mark the anniversary of the first electric train operation that departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, to Kurla in Mumbai in 1925, said Swapnil Nila, Central Public Relations Officer.

The inaugural electric train journey, part of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) series, commenced from platform 2, signaling a pivotal shift towards sustainable rail travel. Now, after a century, the Central Railway is commemorating this landmark achievement and its completion of 100% network electrification.

To mark the occasion, Indian Railways has planned a series of events including a morning run, ceremonial commemorations, technical seminars, and 3D shows. These celebrations aim to educate school children about the rich history and heritage of Indian Railways, ensuring that the legacy of innovation and progress is passed on to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)