India's Green Maritime Leap: Advancing Shipbuilding and Sustainability at Cochin Shipyard

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Cochin Shipyard to debut advanced machinery designed to boost the country's shipbuilding efficiency. He highlighted that the new Industry 4.0-ready facilities and the Green Tug Transition Programme signify a transformative phase in India's maritime industry.

The minister inaugurated the ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine, an Industry 4.0-ready system that enhances Cochin Shipyard Limited's (CSL) capabilities. This IoT-enabled machine is pivotal for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased productivity, addressing the goals of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy 2.0.

The visit also featured the inaugural steel-cutting for Green Tugs, under the Green Tug Transition Programme, reinforcing sustainability. The tugs signify India's strides towards green maritime technology, with CSL at the forefront of this transition, collaborating with global experts.

Reviewing the construction of India's largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger, Sonowal emphasized its strategic importance for reducing foreign dependency. CSL's partnership with IHC Holland in this venture is crucial to enhancing maritime infrastructure, aligning with the Maritime Amritkaal Vision, 2047.

With transformative projects and new policies like the Merchant Shipping Bill and Coastal Shipping Bill of 2024, the initiatives under PM Modi's government aim to revolutionize India's maritime sector. Sonowal stressed investment in AI, deep-tech, and renewable resources as critical for job creation and sustaining India's maritime innovation.

The Union Minister's visit demonstrates India's bold maritime ambitions under the Maritime India Vision 2030, emphasizing self-reliance and technological advancement through initiatives such as the Maritime Development Fund.

