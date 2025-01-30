Left Menu

Tripura CM Honored as KGMU Introduces Gold Medal in His Name

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is honored by King George's Medical University with a gold medal named after him for meritorious dental students. Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy praises the state's beauty and rapid development in infrastructure, dismissing misconceptions about the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:51 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a gesture of honor and recognition, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been acknowledged by his alma mater, King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. A gold medal, bearing his name, has been introduced by the university for meritorious students excelling in Dental Sciences. The announcement was met with gratitude from CM Saha, who expressed his nostalgic sentiments through social media.

According to a letter from Professor Ranjit Kumar Patil, this prestigious 'Chief Minister of Tripura (Shri Manik Saha) Gold Medal' will be bestowed annually to top students, recognizing their outstanding achievements in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery during the university's convocation ceremony.

In parallel, Tripura's Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has lauded the state for its scenic beauty and rapid infrastructure development. Marking over a year in office, Governor Nallu shared insights from his travels across the state's diverse districts, dispelling the myth of perpetual snow cover and highlighting Tripura's growing appeal as a tourist destination.

