Newborn Heart Surgery Triumph: Life-Saving Breakthrough in Delhi

In a remarkable medical feat, doctors in a private hospital in Delhi have successfully conducted a complex heart surgery to save the life of a one-day-old newborn. The child was battling Transposition of the Great Arteries, a perilous heart defect where the arteries originating from the heart are reversed, alongside an associated hole in the heart.

Leading the critical arterial switch operation was Dr. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, with the intricate procedure lasting three hours. The baby was then discharged in a stable condition after a 16-day hospitalization, marking a significant triumph in pediatric cardiac care.

Initial concerns arose during a routine 20-week ultrasound of the mother, revealing cardiac anomalies in the fetus. A specialized fetal echocardiogram confirmed severe congenital heart disease, prompting an immediate delivery under expert supervision. Post-birth, the baby underwent a Balloon Atrial Septostomy and ultimately an arterial switch operation, each vital to stabilizing and correcting the newborn's heart defects.

Dr. Neeraj Awasthy detailed the challenges posed by the baby's underweight condition and complex heart issues, necessitating innovative feeding techniques to aid recovery. Dr. K.S. Iyer praised the procedure's success, emphasizing the risks faced due to the infant's premature condition and the severity of her heart abnormalities.

The collaborative efforts of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's expert team, employing advanced pediatric cardiology tools, were pivotal in ensuring the newborn's recovery. Expertise and technology spearheaded the lifesaving mission, underscoring the institute's commitment to delivering high-caliber care and successful medical outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)