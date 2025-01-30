Left Menu

Pune Grapples with GBS Outbreak: Water Supply Under Scrutiny

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule visited Pune's Sinhgad Road to address the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, emphasizing the investigation of water sources amid rising cases. With 127 suspected cases and 72 confirmed, the situation prompts state and central intervention, including experts' analysis of samples and public health measures.

Updated: 30-01-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:57 IST
Supriya Sule visits GBS-affected area in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule conducted a site visit on Pune's Sinhgad Road, addressing the surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. She focused on inspecting water sources supplying the local community and engaged with residents to hear their grievances.

The Maharashtra Public Health Department has identified 127 suspected cases of GBS within Pune and surrounding districts, with 72 cases confirmed. Alarmingly, two suspected deaths have been reported. Of these, 23 cases originate from Pune Municipal Corporation, 73 from newly annexed villages within the PMC area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and nine from rural Pune and other districts. Currently, 20 individuals are on ventilator support.

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, stated that investigations are ongoing. A team of experts is examining stool and blood samples at NIV Pune lab, seeking insights into the outbreak's cause. Presently, causal links are clear only in 40% of GBS cases. Notably, the Campylobacter jejuni bacterium was detected in four out of 21 samples, and norovirus in others.

The Union Health Ministry has dispatched a multi-disciplinary team to assist state authorities in response efforts, consisting of seven experts from institutions like the National Centre for Disease Control and National Institute for Virology. Local water sources are being analyzed for contaminants, while residents are advised to maintain water quality by boiling it and ensuring food safety practices.

Dr. Praveen Gupta of Fortis Hospital explained that GBS occurs as antibodies, intended to combat infections, mistakenly attack peripheral nerves, causing paralysis beginning in the legs. Severe cases may lead to respiratory failure, necessitating ventilator support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

