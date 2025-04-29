Left Menu

Sudan's Munitions Mystery: The Bulgarian-UAE Connection

An ongoing U.N. investigation is delving into how Bulgarian mortar rounds intended for the UAE ended up in the hands of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces. The situation raises questions about potential re-exports without Bulgarian approval. Both the UAE and Sudan face accusations, fueling tensions in an already volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:13 IST
Sudan's Munitions Mystery: The Bulgarian-UAE Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations panel is scrutinizing the journey of mortar rounds from Bulgaria to a Sudanese militia. Initially exported to the UAE, these rounds surfaced in a conflict zone, raising eyebrows about their legal re-export procedures.

Bulgaria has clarified to Reuters that it did not authorize these munitions for further export. Despite efforts from U.N. investigators, the UAE remains firm, denying any involvement in arming the Rapid Support Forces, a militia group at the heart of Sudan's conflict.

As violence escalates, the situation gains complexity with Sudan suing the UAE at the World Court over alleged genocide support. While the UAE questions the court's jurisdiction, investigators continue unraveling the arms supply chain fueling this deadly conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025