Sudan's Munitions Mystery: The Bulgarian-UAE Connection

A United Nations panel is scrutinizing the journey of mortar rounds from Bulgaria to a Sudanese militia. Initially exported to the UAE, these rounds surfaced in a conflict zone, raising eyebrows about their legal re-export procedures.

Bulgaria has clarified to Reuters that it did not authorize these munitions for further export. Despite efforts from U.N. investigators, the UAE remains firm, denying any involvement in arming the Rapid Support Forces, a militia group at the heart of Sudan's conflict.

As violence escalates, the situation gains complexity with Sudan suing the UAE at the World Court over alleged genocide support. While the UAE questions the court's jurisdiction, investigators continue unraveling the arms supply chain fueling this deadly conflict.

