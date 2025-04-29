Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Gives Last Chance for Kalagarh Dam Eviction Plan

The Uttarakhand High Court has extended a one-week deadline to the state government for submitting an eviction plan for families illegally residing in the Kalagarh Dam area. A meeting was held, but UP clarified no rehabilitation policy for encroachers. The deadline is now set for May 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has granted an additional one week to the state government to develop an eviction plan for families illegally occupying the Kalagarh Dam area in Pauri district. The court, led by Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, requires the submission of an affidavit detailing the eviction plan by May 5.

Chief Standing Counsel C S Rawat explained that officials from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh met to discuss the plan. Uttar Pradesh clarified during the meeting that it lacks a policy for rehabilitating illegal encroachers, as informed to the high court.

The encroached land lies in Uttarakhand's territory, and Pauri's District Magistrate has notified the residents. Initially, several hectares were acquired in 1960 for dam construction, with some of the area later being encroached upon by retired employees. Efforts are now being made to relocate 213 individuals from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

