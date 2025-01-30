Left Menu

Utkarsh Odisha Conclave Spurs Massive Investment Wave

The two-day Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 concluded with Rs 12.89 lakh crores worth of MoUs signed across 16 sectors. With PM Modi's support, the event, attended by key industry leaders, promises significant growth for Odisha, aspiring to transform it into a top economic region by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:59 IST
Vaibhav Jaywant, President of Corporate Affairs and Projects Balasore Alloys Ltd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 concluded on a high note Wednesday, securing MoUs valued at Rs 12.89 lakh crores covering 16 diverse sectors. Vaibhav Jaywant, President of Corporate Affairs and Projects at Balasore Alloys Ltd, expressed optimism regarding the conclave's impact, emphasizing its role in accelerating industry growth.

"This conclave has empowered industries, demonstrating the perfect timing for investment," Jaywant remarked. He praised both state and Central government support under PM Modi's leadership. Balasore Alloys committed Rs 17,000 crore for a mega copper project in Balasore district.

The event's final session, led by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was marked by a notable gathering of influential figures, including PM Modi, who endorsed Odisha as an investment hub. CM Majhi pledged to transform Odisha into an economically prosperous state by 2047, aligning with national growth goals. A total of 145 MoUs were inked, signaling transformative industrial developments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

