Left Menu

Record Surge in Indian Vehicle Dispatches Fuels Auto Industry Growth

Passenger vehicle dispatches in India reached record levels in FY25, with utility vehicles leading the growth, according to SIAM. Two-wheeler sales also surged, driven by scooters and improved rural connectivity. The overall industry's steady performance is attributed to robust demand, supportive policies, and rising exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:49 IST
Record Surge in Indian Vehicle Dispatches Fuels Auto Industry Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for the Indian automobile industry, passenger vehicle dispatches rose to record levels of over 43 lakh units in FY25, as reported by industry body SIAM. Utility vehicles drove the growth, accounting for 65% of total sales in the segment.

The fiscal year witnessed a 2% increase in passenger vehicle dispatches, climbing to 43,01,848 units compared to 42,18,750 units in the previous year. Despite a high base effect from FY24, utility vehicles recorded a significant 11% growth, highlighting a continuing demand for these models.

The industry saw its highest-ever exports, with passenger vehicle exports reaching 0.77 million units—a 15% increase. Two-wheeler dispatches also soared by 9%, driven by scooters and enhanced consumer confidence. The steady industry performance is credited to supportive government policies, infrastructure investment, and a focus on sustainable mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025