Honoring Mahatma: A Journey Through Time

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other state ministers paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Egmore Museum in Chennai, commemorating his death anniversary. India observes Martyrs' Day annually on January 30 to honor Gandhi's immense contribution to the country's freedom.

Marking this occasion, the National Archives of India and the National Gandhi Museum, in collaboration with the National Film Archives of India and Prasar Bharati Archives, unveiled a special exhibition titled 'Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents.' The exhibition was inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter and Chairman of the National Gandhi Museum, at the museum's Exhibition Hall in Rajghat, New Delhi.

The exhibition provides a comprehensive portrayal of Gandhi's journey with rare photographs, documents, and personal correspondences that depict his early life in Porbandar to his leadership role in India's independence movements. Events such as the Champaran Satyagraha, Dandi March, and Quit India Movement are detailed, alongside his work for social justice and peace during the Partition.

(With inputs from agencies.)