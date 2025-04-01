Left Menu

Photo Exhibition Unveils J-K's Transformative Journey

A unique photo exhibition by the Eco Fawn Society at Geneva's Broken Chair highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's development across infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Held during the UNHRC session, it showcased socio-economic achievements and sparked significant discussions on the region's progress.

01-04-2025
Eco Fawn Society's photo exhibition at Broken Chair, Geneva, showcases Jammu and Kashmir's transformation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Switzerland

The Eco Fawn Society has unveiled a remarkable photo exhibition at the iconic Broken Chair venue in Geneva, bringing to light the significant advancements made by Jammu and Kashmir in sectors like infrastructure, education, and healthcare. This visual display coincides with the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), offering attendees an illustrative account of the region's progress.

With its primary aim to narrate the transformational journey of J-K, the exhibition highlighted numerous achievements in socio-economic domains and reflected the resilience of its people. The audience was treated to a vivid portrayal of modern infrastructures, premier educational institutions, and improved healthcare facilities, as well as increased employment opportunities. The exhibition underscored the pivotal role played by effective state budget management in sustainable development and enhanced living standards, attracting a diverse audience of diplomats, international delegates, and human rights observers.

Organized by the Eco Fawn Society, known for its dedication to publicizing ecological, social, and economic improvements in conflict-affected areas, the event sought to shift global perceptions through detailed research, strategic advocacy, and insightful exhibitions. This particular exhibition was more than just a collection of photographs; it was a pronounced effort to emphasize J-K's ongoing progress, asserting the need for sustained collaboration and investment, and highlighting how resilience and well-formulated policies are essential for enduring development in the region.

Post the revocation of Article 370, significant leaps in infrastructure, tourism, and economic growth have been recorded in J-K. Infrastructure upgrades, surge in tourism, enhanced healthcare, and the creation of new educational avenues have reinvigorated the region. Increased investments coupled with government initiatives are fostering job creation and developmental progress, paving the way for a flourishing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

