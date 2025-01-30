Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Three Dead, One Injured
A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district resulted in three deaths and one injury. An overspeeding truck collided with a car and a bike, leading to fatalities. Police are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene after the accident.
In a heartbreaking incident, three individuals lost their lives and another was injured in a road accident late Wednesday night in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district. The accident took place near Dharam Kundi village, under the Seoni Malwa police jurisdiction.
The tragedy unfolded when an overspeeding truck collided with a car and a bike. The truck reportedly dragged the bikers off the road, resulting in the deaths of Ramkrishna, 28, and Sushil Lauwanshi, 40, both from Baghwada Village. Additionally, a car passenger, Radheshyam Lauwanshi, 60, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while his wife, Raman Bai, remains in treatment.
Following the incident, the truck driver and conductor fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities have registered the case and an investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits, confirmed Seoni Malwa Police Station in charge Anup Singh Uike.
