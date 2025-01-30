Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Three Dead, One Injured

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district resulted in three deaths and one injury. An overspeeding truck collided with a car and a bike, leading to fatalities. Police are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene after the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:32 IST
Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Three Dead, One Injured
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, three individuals lost their lives and another was injured in a road accident late Wednesday night in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district. The accident took place near Dharam Kundi village, under the Seoni Malwa police jurisdiction.

The tragedy unfolded when an overspeeding truck collided with a car and a bike. The truck reportedly dragged the bikers off the road, resulting in the deaths of Ramkrishna, 28, and Sushil Lauwanshi, 40, both from Baghwada Village. Additionally, a car passenger, Radheshyam Lauwanshi, 60, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while his wife, Raman Bai, remains in treatment.

Following the incident, the truck driver and conductor fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities have registered the case and an investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits, confirmed Seoni Malwa Police Station in charge Anup Singh Uike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025