Swati Maliwal Criticizes Delhi Conditions & Slams AAP Ahead of Assembly Polls

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has turned her spotlight on the pressing hygiene and infrastructure concerns plaguing the Vikaspuri area of New Delhi. Speaking with residents, she underscored the glaring inadequacies impacting their daily lives.

Maliwal, in a critique of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lifestyle, likened it to living in a 'Sheesh Mahal' and chastised the government for failing to address essential public services. She accused the AAP administration of neglecting basic amenities, remarking that their priorities seem misplaced.

In a sharp commentary, Maliwal highlighted deteriorating conditions across the capital, including broken roads, overflowing sewers, and contaminated water. She warned against turning Delhi into 'Africa's Sudan' and urged immediate action as the electoral contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress intensifies ahead of the February 5 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)