Swati Maliwal Criticizes Delhi Conditions & Slams AAP Ahead of Assembly Polls

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticized the AAP-led Delhi government for poor infrastructure and hygiene conditions, urging locals to clean their areas. She accused the Kejriwal government of inaction and called conditions in the capital worse than ever, emphasizing issues like broken roads and contaminated water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:43 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has turned her spotlight on the pressing hygiene and infrastructure concerns plaguing the Vikaspuri area of New Delhi. Speaking with residents, she underscored the glaring inadequacies impacting their daily lives.

Maliwal, in a critique of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lifestyle, likened it to living in a 'Sheesh Mahal' and chastised the government for failing to address essential public services. She accused the AAP administration of neglecting basic amenities, remarking that their priorities seem misplaced.

In a sharp commentary, Maliwal highlighted deteriorating conditions across the capital, including broken roads, overflowing sewers, and contaminated water. She warned against turning Delhi into 'Africa's Sudan' and urged immediate action as the electoral contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress intensifies ahead of the February 5 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

