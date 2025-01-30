Tragedy in Balaramapuram: Missing Toddler Found Dead in Well

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Balaramapuram on Thursday as a two-year-old girl, who was reported missing earlier in the day, was found dead in a well, according to the local police.

The young girl, named Devendu, was last observed by her parents, asleep in their home. Her sudden disappearance in the morning prompted her family to alert authorities, leading to a full-scale investigation launched by Balaramapuram Police.

The investigation now turns to the child's immediate family, including her parents, Sreethu and Sreejith, as well as her maternal uncle. The police are thoroughly questioning them while awaiting additional details to shed light on this tragic incident. More developments are anticipated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)