Australia's Housing Crisis: A Nation at Odds

Last year's dissatisfaction with housing in Australia soared to record levels, placing the nation among the worst globally in terms of affordable housing, according to a Gallup survey released on Thursday. This pressing issue is expected to be a focal point in the general election slated for May.

The survey indicated that more than three-quarters of Australians were discontent with their housing options, a stark contrast to the OECD median dissatisfaction rate of 50%. Co-authors Benedict Vigers and Madeleine Ambort noted that the sentiment is particularly pronounced in Australia compared to other high-income countries.

Gallup's extensive survey covered 140,000 individuals in 140 countries, revealing that Australia ranked second only to Turkey in housing dissatisfaction within the OECD. Factors contributing to this crisis include underinvestment and high immigration, resulting in a steep housing market and exacerbated by pandemic-related delays. The centre-left Labor government has enacted reforms to mitigate these pressures, aiming to construct 1.2 million new homes by 2030.

