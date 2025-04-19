Left Menu

Tragedy on the Congo River: Boat Accident Death Toll Rises

The death toll from a tragic boat accident on the Congo River has risen to 148, with hundreds still missing. A motorised wooden boat caught fire and capsized earlier this week, as reported by Sky News citing Congolese officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:46 IST
Tragedy on the Congo River: Boat Accident Death Toll Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tragic boat accident in Congo has led to a surge in the death toll, reaching 148, as per the latest reports by Sky News.

Officials have disclosed that hundreds of people remain unaccounted for following a disastrous incident involving a motorised wooden boat.

The boat caught fire and subsequently capsized on the Congo River, exacerbating the calamity and leaving numerous families devastated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025