Tragedy on the Congo River: Boat Accident Death Toll Rises
The death toll from a tragic boat accident on the Congo River has risen to 148, with hundreds still missing. A motorised wooden boat caught fire and capsized earlier this week, as reported by Sky News citing Congolese officials.
Officials have disclosed that hundreds of people remain unaccounted for following a disastrous incident involving a motorised wooden boat.
The boat caught fire and subsequently capsized on the Congo River, exacerbating the calamity and leaving numerous families devastated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
