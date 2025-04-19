Left Menu

U.S. Military Strategically Reduces Troop Presence in Syria

The U.S. military plans to halve its troops in Syria, currently around 2,000 personnel, as part of a strategic consolidation directed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This move aims to suppress ISIS resurgence and maintain regional pressure, amid heightened tensions with Iran concerning its nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:53 IST
U.S. Military Strategically Reduces Troop Presence in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States military is set to strategically reduce its presence in Syria, according to a statement by Sean Parnell, Chief Pentagon spokesperson. This decision aims to decrease the number of troops by half, consolidating their presence while continuing efforts to prevent an ISIS resurgence in the war-torn country.

Currently, around 2,000 American troops are stationed across various bases in northeastern Syria, supporting local forces. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated this consolidation under the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. This directive will decrease the U.S. footprint to under a thousand personnel in the coming months.

The movement comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, with recent U.S. military reinforcements of aircraft, including B-2 bombers, and air defense systems in the region. The United States remains vigilant against threats from ISIS and potential nuclear developments in Iran, as indicated by President Trump's recent remarks warning Tehran of possible military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025