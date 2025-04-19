U.S. Reduces Military Footprint in Syria Amid Strategic Shift
The U.S. military plans to halve its troop presence in Syria, reducing the current force of 2,000 soldiers. This strategic shift, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, aims to maintain pressure on ISIS and addresses broader geopolitical challenges, such as Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The U.S. military is set to consolidate its presence in Syria, potentially reducing troop numbers by half, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. The current presence of roughly 2,000 troops is primarily stationed in northeast Syria, where collaboration with local forces helps prevent ISIS resurgence.
In a statement, Parnell outlined a conditions-based reduction process that aims to leave fewer than a thousand troops in Syria in the coming months. The consolidation will follow directives from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under Operation Inherent Resolve.
The U.S. Central Command remains committed to targeting the remaining ISIS threats, with continued support from coalition partners. Recent U.S. military deployments include B-2 bombers and air defense systems in the Middle East, amid tensions with Iran over nuclear deal delays.
