U.S. Reduces Military Footprint in Syria Amid Strategic Shift

The U.S. military is set to consolidate its presence in Syria, potentially reducing troop numbers by half, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. The current presence of roughly 2,000 troops is primarily stationed in northeast Syria, where collaboration with local forces helps prevent ISIS resurgence.

In a statement, Parnell outlined a conditions-based reduction process that aims to leave fewer than a thousand troops in Syria in the coming months. The consolidation will follow directives from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under Operation Inherent Resolve.

The U.S. Central Command remains committed to targeting the remaining ISIS threats, with continued support from coalition partners. Recent U.S. military deployments include B-2 bombers and air defense systems in the Middle East, amid tensions with Iran over nuclear deal delays.

