Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Stampede Claims Lives Amid Festival Preparations

Authorities, including DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, arrived in Prayagraj to investigate a tragic stampede that marred the celebration of Mauni Amavasya on 29 January. Their visit aims to inspect the site and enhance security measures ahead of the upcoming Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami, scheduled for 3 February.

Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna announced updated security protocols to manage the upcoming Amrit Snan celebrations, highlighting the reduced crowd and reopening of bridges to improve pilgrim movement. The official emphasized that the Zonal Plan would guide preparations with no VIP exemptions on 3 February, ensuring dedicated personnel for crowd control.

The calamity occurred amid massive gatherings at the Ganga-Yamuna confluence, resulting in significant casualties. The Uttar Pradesh government has promised Rs 25 lakh financial aid to bereaved families and initiated a judicial inquiry led by a three-member committee. Officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are actively monitoring the situation, with further updates expected shortly.

