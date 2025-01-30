Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Stampede Claims Lives Amid Festival Preparations

In Prayagraj, authorities are scrutinizing the scene of a deadly stampede that occurred during Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh festival, where 30 lives were lost. Preparations are now underway for the next Amrit Snan. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial aid and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Stampede Claims Lives Amid Festival Preparations
DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh arrive in Prayagraj to inspect the stampede (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities, including DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, arrived in Prayagraj to investigate a tragic stampede that marred the celebration of Mauni Amavasya on 29 January. Their visit aims to inspect the site and enhance security measures ahead of the upcoming Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami, scheduled for 3 February.

Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna announced updated security protocols to manage the upcoming Amrit Snan celebrations, highlighting the reduced crowd and reopening of bridges to improve pilgrim movement. The official emphasized that the Zonal Plan would guide preparations with no VIP exemptions on 3 February, ensuring dedicated personnel for crowd control.

The calamity occurred amid massive gatherings at the Ganga-Yamuna confluence, resulting in significant casualties. The Uttar Pradesh government has promised Rs 25 lakh financial aid to bereaved families and initiated a judicial inquiry led by a three-member committee. Officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are actively monitoring the situation, with further updates expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025