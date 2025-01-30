Lord's Mark Industries Secures Massive Renewable Energy Contract at Davos Summit

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has bolstered its position in renewable energy by securing a significant 300 MW solar contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). This achievement was announced at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos.

Winning the project at ₹4.80 per unit, the company demonstrates its dedication to supporting India's sustainable energy goals through initiatives like PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, focusing on solar installations on government rooftops.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, highlighted this as a milestone in providing innovative and cost-effective energy solutions. Representing India globally, Lord's Mark Industries continues setting benchmarks in green energy and healthcare technology, reinforcing India's leadership in sustainable development and MedTech innovation.

