Left Menu

Lord's Mark Industries Secures Massive Renewable Energy Contract at Davos Summit

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has secured a 300 MW solar contract under UPNEDA at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos. This project strengthens their leadership in renewable energy, aligned with India’s green initiatives. The company aims to lead India’s transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:18 IST
Lord's Mark Industries Secures Massive Renewable Energy Contract at Davos Summit
  • Country:
  • India

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has bolstered its position in renewable energy by securing a significant 300 MW solar contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). This achievement was announced at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos.

Winning the project at ₹4.80 per unit, the company demonstrates its dedication to supporting India's sustainable energy goals through initiatives like PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, focusing on solar installations on government rooftops.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, highlighted this as a milestone in providing innovative and cost-effective energy solutions. Representing India globally, Lord's Mark Industries continues setting benchmarks in green energy and healthcare technology, reinforcing India's leadership in sustainable development and MedTech innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025