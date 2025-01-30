Left Menu

Scottish Court Overturns North Sea Oil and Gas Approvals: A Victory for Environmental Campaigners

A Scottish court has overturned Britain's approvals for two significant North Sea oil and gas projects, highlighting environmental concerns. Greenpeace and Uplift challenged the legality of the approvals due to unconsidered downstream emissions. The ruling mandates revised government decisions, impacting Shell and Equinor’s development plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:44 IST
Scottish Court Overturns North Sea Oil and Gas Approvals: A Victory for Environmental Campaigners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Scottish court has nullified approvals for two major North Sea oil and gas fields, marking a pivotal victory for environmental campaigners. This decision raises questions about the future of new fossil fuel projects in the UK as it compels the government to reconsider its strategy.

The judgment followed legal challenges by Greenpeace and Uplift against Shell and Equinor's projects, arguing that downstream emissions were unlawfully excluded from considerations. Judge Andrew Stewart emphasized the importance of lawful action and climate considerations outweighing private developer interests.

The UK government has announced intentions to provide new guidance, promising an orderly transition in North Sea energy strategy. Environmentalists hail this as a historic win, arguing the era of neglecting climate impacts is ending. Meanwhile, industry proponents stress the necessity of these projects for energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025