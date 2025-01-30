Coal India's Mixed Output Performance: Subsidiaries Miss and Surpass Targets

Coal India's performance in the current fiscal year displays a mixed picture as five of its subsidiaries did not achieve their production targets. South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) were among those that fell short.

SECL produced 111.54 million tonnes (MT) of coal, missing its 133 MT target for the period from April to December. Similarly, CCL, with an output of 57.73 MT, could not meet its 66.48 MT goal. Meanwhile, ECL also lagged behind its target, producing 33.82 MT instead of the expected 35.35 MT.

On a positive note, Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), and North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) surpassed their targets. With a production of 45.10 MT, WCL exceeded its aim of 44.66 MT. MCL also outperformed with 161.02 MT against a target of 158.79 MT, reinforcing Coal India's considerable share in domestic coal production.

