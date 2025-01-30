Karnataka Mourns Stampede Victims, Swift Response Ensured for Return of Devotees' Bodies

In a tragic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, four devotees from Belagavi lost their lives in a deadly stampede on Wednesday. The Karnataka government has moved swiftly to arrange the transportation of their bodies back to Belagavi, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Roshan on Thursday. Roshan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and highlighted the district administration's response in coordinating with Prayagraj authorities.

The plan, devised late Wednesday night, involves moving the bodies from Prayagraj to Delhi and then airlifting them to Belagavi. District officials have made parallel arrangements for post-mortem procedures. Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda indicated that senior officers, including IPS Officer Hariram Shankar, are managing the logistics to ensure the bodies' safe return.

A special delegation, including Special DC Harsha from Belagavi, is set to accompany the remains. A 3:20 pm IndiGo flight has been arranged for the deceased and their family members. Meanwhile, authorities are vigilant in checking for any more injured victims. The stampede claimed 30 lives, with 25 victims identified, and prompted widespread condolences from leaders.

