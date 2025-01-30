Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for 2025 Forest Fire Season with New Initiatives

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed forest officials to boost preparations for the 2025 forest fire season. Ten senior officers are appointed as nodal officers to enhance collaboration, strengthen management, and increase community involvement. The state aims to replicate the successful 'Sheetalakhet' model across all divisions.

Updated: 30-01-2025 17:11 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated immediate measures by the Chief Conservator of Forests to manage potential forest fire threats in Uttarakhand's vulnerable regions. According to an official statement, these directives form part of strategic preparations ahead of the 2025 forest fire season.

In response, ten experienced officers from the Forest Department have been designated as district nodal officers to ensure seamless coordination with available resources and other district-level departments. Further reinforcing these plans, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has circulated office orders appointing nodal officers, who will oversee preparatory and control measures in anticipation of the forest fire season.

Efforts during the forest fire season will focus on intensifying management, monitoring, and collaboration in forest divisions. To bolster community involvement, the department is researching initiatives like the 'Sheetalakhet' model within the Almora Forest Division. This approach includes extensive exposure visits for personnel, engaging 970 participants from various divisions so far.

