Tripura's Financial Future: Exploring Projections and Challenges

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, discussed Tripura's financial plans for 2026–27 onward. The commission reviewed the state's projections on expenditure and revenue, showing a sound financial position but requesting a higher tax share, similar to other Northeastern states' requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:33 IST
The 16th Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya, convened on Thursday to scrutinize Tripura's financial strategy for the next five years, starting in the 2026-27 fiscal year. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, state finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and chief secretary JK Sinha.

During a press conference, Panagariya highlighted Tripura's financial projections, noting a solid fiscal stance with declining committed expenditures. The state has proposed an increase in its tax share from 41 percent to 50 percent, reflecting a common demand among Northeastern states.

On the topic of central pay structure for state employees, Panagariya mentioned the state's concise future expenditure and revenue plans, emphasizing that the finance commission's decision yet remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

