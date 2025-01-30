Tripura's Financial Future: Exploring Projections and Challenges

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya, convened on Thursday to scrutinize Tripura's financial strategy for the next five years, starting in the 2026-27 fiscal year. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, state finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and chief secretary JK Sinha.

During a press conference, Panagariya highlighted Tripura's financial projections, noting a solid fiscal stance with declining committed expenditures. The state has proposed an increase in its tax share from 41 percent to 50 percent, reflecting a common demand among Northeastern states.

On the topic of central pay structure for state employees, Panagariya mentioned the state's concise future expenditure and revenue plans, emphasizing that the finance commission's decision yet remains unresolved.

