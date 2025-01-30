Left Menu

Combating Drug Addiction: A Call to Action in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung highlighted the urgent need to tackle drug addiction among unemployed youth, urging them to embrace all types of jobs at the APPWU conference. He emphasized altering work attitudes and focusing on sincerity to succeed without needing reservations or special treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung underscored the critical necessity to address drug addiction among unemployed youth, marking it as a pressing issue during his speech at the APPWU's 19th general conference in Ziro.

Natung warned that continued substance abuse would limit young people's ability to take advantage of employment opportunities. He urged youth to be open to all forms of work and criticized poor performance, particularly in Group D jobs.

The minister encouraged a shift in work attitude, emphasizing sincerity and dedication as keys to success without relying on reservations or special treatment. The conference was attended by Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa, along with local laborers and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

