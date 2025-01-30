Nation Remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Death Anniversary: Leaders Emphasize His Enduring Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, paid homage at a prayer meeting in Gandhi Smriti, New Delhi, on Thursday, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

PM Modi reflected on the 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, offering his respects on X, formerly Twitter. He extolled Gandhi's ideals as pivotal in driving efforts to build a progressive India. Additionally, Modi honored martyrs who have served the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, emphasizing Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness, self-reliance, and the empowerment of rural India. Shah described Gandhi as a central figure in the Indian freedom movement and underscored the relevance of his principles of truth and non-violence. Gandhi's assassination on January 30, 1948, continues to be a moment of reflection for leaders and citizens alike, as they recall his role in unifying the nation and advocating for justice globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)