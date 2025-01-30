Left Menu

Nation Remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Death Anniversary: Leaders Emphasize His Enduring Legacy

Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Dhankhar attended a memorial at Gandhi Smriti on Gandhi's death anniversary. Tributes were paid to Gandhi's ideals of non-violence and unity. Leaders highlighted his influence on self-reliance and rural empowerment, emphasizing his lasting impact on Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:59 IST
Nation Remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Death Anniversary: Leaders Emphasize His Enduring Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, paid homage at a prayer meeting in Gandhi Smriti, New Delhi, on Thursday, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

PM Modi reflected on the 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, offering his respects on X, formerly Twitter. He extolled Gandhi's ideals as pivotal in driving efforts to build a progressive India. Additionally, Modi honored martyrs who have served the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, emphasizing Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness, self-reliance, and the empowerment of rural India. Shah described Gandhi as a central figure in the Indian freedom movement and underscored the relevance of his principles of truth and non-violence. Gandhi's assassination on January 30, 1948, continues to be a moment of reflection for leaders and citizens alike, as they recall his role in unifying the nation and advocating for justice globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025