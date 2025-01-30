Left Menu

Bank of Baroda Sees Moderate Profit Growth in Q3FY25

State-owned Bank of Baroda reported a 5.6% increase in net profit for Q3FY25. The moderate growth was due to a slight rise in Net Interest Income. Despite reduced non-performing assets and operating improvements, the bank's provisions and net interest margin experienced changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) revealed a 5.6% rise in net profit, amounting to Rs 4,837 crore in the December quarter, driven by lower interest income.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 34,676 crore, and its interest income saw a slight increase to Rs 30,908 crore for the period under review.

Operating profits improved, and the bank managed to reduce its gross non-performing assets ratio and bad loans. Despite a drop in net interest margin, the overall financial outlook remains positive as the capital adequacy ratio remains at a healthy level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

