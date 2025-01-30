Andhra Pradesh Revolutionizes Governance: Launches Civil Services via WhatsApp Initiative

Andhra Pradesh has taken a revolutionary step in public service delivery with the launch of 'Mana Mitra', an initiative designed to provide civil services via WhatsApp. Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh introduced the program at his residence in Amaravati, highlighting the state's focus on enhancing accessibility and efficiency in governance.

Minister Lokesh drew inspiration for 'Mana Mitra' from his extensive 3,132 km 'Yuvagalam' padayatra. He expressed that the initiative emerged from a need to bring the government closer to the people, leveraging technology for easy access to services, and addressing citizens' concerns gathered during his journey.

'Mana Mitra' connects 36 government departments and offers 161 services, a significant stride towards digital governance. Lokesh emphasized the initiative's role in providing real-time certification with secure QR codes, hinting at future integrations of blockchain technology and AI. As the first state globally to implement WhatsApp governance, Andhra Pradesh sets a benchmark for public service innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)