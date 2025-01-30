Coromandel International's Profits Soar in Q3 on Strong Sales

Agrochemicals company Coromandel International Ltd announced a remarkable rise in its consolidated net profit for Q3 2024-25, registering Rs 507.91 crore, more than double from the previous year's Rs 228.11 crore. The surge was fueled by robust sales in nutrients and crop protection products.

Total income during the quarter climbed by 27.63% to Rs 7,048.86 crore, in comparison to Rs 5,522.69 crore in the same period last year, the company stated in a regulatory filing. However, expenses were higher at Rs 6,357.26 crore, up from Rs 5,207.95 crore a year earlier.

The board has approved the creation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands with an investment of up to EUR 1,00,000. Additionally, it sanctioned a corporate guarantee issuance of up to USD 11 million for a working capital facility for BMCC, a rock phosphate mining associate in Senegal. Furthermore, an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share was confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)