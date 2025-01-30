Left Menu

Market Reactions to Big Tech Earnings and Economic Shifts

Wall Street saw mixed performance following tech earnings, with Meta stocks rising despite a revenue downgrade and Microsoft's shares falling after disappointing cloud forecasts. The Federal Reserve held rates steady, and gold neared record highs. The European market hit a new peak amidst earnings reports, and oil prices rebounded modestly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:24 IST
Market Reactions to Big Tech Earnings and Economic Shifts

Wall Street experienced slight gains as investors reacted to earnings from major tech companies like Meta and Microsoft, amidst a backdrop of steady Federal Reserve interest rates and economic shifts.

Despite higher-than-expected earnings from Microsoft, a downbeat outlook on its cloud computing service caused a 6% drop in its shares. On the other hand, Meta's shares rose by 2% due to cost-cutting plans, while Tesla also saw a 2% rise despite lower profit margins.

The mixed earnings reports were coupled with economic data showing slowed U.S. growth, but still robust enough to maintain gradual rate adjustments. European markets reacted positively, recording a new high for the STOXX 600 index, while commodity prices like gold and oil saw significant movements due to fluctuating dollar values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025