Market Reactions to Big Tech Earnings and Economic Shifts

Wall Street experienced slight gains as investors reacted to earnings from major tech companies like Meta and Microsoft, amidst a backdrop of steady Federal Reserve interest rates and economic shifts.

Despite higher-than-expected earnings from Microsoft, a downbeat outlook on its cloud computing service caused a 6% drop in its shares. On the other hand, Meta's shares rose by 2% due to cost-cutting plans, while Tesla also saw a 2% rise despite lower profit margins.

The mixed earnings reports were coupled with economic data showing slowed U.S. growth, but still robust enough to maintain gradual rate adjustments. European markets reacted positively, recording a new high for the STOXX 600 index, while commodity prices like gold and oil saw significant movements due to fluctuating dollar values.

