Left Menu

Trump vs. Powell: A Clash Over Federal Reserve Leadership

President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and hinted at potential removal if Powell does not act according to his expectations. Trump criticized Powell for being slow in responding to economic challenges, raising the stakes in the political dynamics of monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:27 IST
Trump vs. Powell: A Clash Over Federal Reserve Leadership
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday, suggesting that he might dismiss Powell if his performance does not align with presidential expectations.

Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed his disapproval of Powell's actions, branding them as 'too late' regarding economic policy responses.

This statement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tension between the White House and the Federal Reserve, with potential implications for the independence of the United States' central banking system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025