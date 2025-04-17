Trump vs. Powell: A Clash Over Federal Reserve Leadership
President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and hinted at potential removal if Powell does not act according to his expectations. Trump criticized Powell for being slow in responding to economic challenges, raising the stakes in the political dynamics of monetary policy.
President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday, suggesting that he might dismiss Powell if his performance does not align with presidential expectations.
Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed his disapproval of Powell's actions, branding them as 'too late' regarding economic policy responses.
This statement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tension between the White House and the Federal Reserve, with potential implications for the independence of the United States' central banking system.
