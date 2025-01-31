Europa League Draw: Exciting Playoffs and Last-16 Prospects

The much-anticipated Europa League draw on Friday promises thrilling clashes as teams prepare for both playoff and last-16 stages. Football fans are buzzing with excitement over the potential matchups.

In the coming fixtures, Ferencvaros or Porto will battle it out against AS Roma or Viktoria Plzen in the playoffs. The victors from these exciting encounters will proceed to face either Lazio or Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16, setting the stage for some fierce competition.

Furthermore, the matchups continue with FC Twente or Fenerbahce squaring off against Bodo/Glimt or Anderlecht, with the winners meeting Olympiakos or Rangers next. Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland will confront Real Sociedad or Galatasaray, the triumphant team meeting either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, making this season's lineup particularly intense.

