Baloch Protesters in Karachi Face Violent Crackdown by Police

The Baloch community's peaceful protest in Karachi turned violent when police cracked down on demonstrators demanding justice for tortured Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders. Protesters, including women and children, faced brutal assaults and were unjustly detained, raising alarms over police actions.

Though women and children were released after several hours, fifteen Baloch men remained in custody. First Information Reports were filed against ten, and five remain missing, sparking fears of enforced disappearance. Authorities deny knowledge of these detentions, fueling further mistrust and concern.

Lawyers who attempted to challenge the legal violations encountered violence at Mominabad Police Station. Esteemed legal professionals, including Advocate Tahir Mehmood, reported severe mistreatment of detainees as police flouted legal standards. The troubling crackdown highlights escalating state violence against marginalized Baloch communities, sparking outrage among human rights advocates.

