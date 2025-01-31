Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill as Critics Highlight Minority and Procedural Concerns

National Conference leader and Jammu & Kashmir Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Tanvir Sadiq has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, pointing to potential oversight of minority perspectives and implications for property management. Addressing the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report, Sadiq emphasized that minority reservations were inadequately addressed, with 11 parliamentary members filing dissent notes.

Sadiq questioned the Waqf-by-User introduction, suggesting it might complicate issues for over 400,000 properties. "The government may exercise considerable control over future properties," he warned, advocating for minority representation in the bill's framework. "Minority reservations should have been considered seriously," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and JPC member Dr Syed Naseer Hussain also raised concerns, accusing the JPC of bias and not adhering to procedural norms. Hussain criticized the absence of clause-by-clause discussions before proposing amendments, arguing they were crucial for a comprehensive review. He noted the inadequate time frame given for analysis, with the final report arriving a day before adoption.

Several opposition panel members submitted dissent notes for inclusion in the report to be presented in the upcoming Budget session. These included Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and others who collectively submitted joint dissent notes, displaying widespread discontent with the process and outcome.

The JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted the draft report and amended revised bill on Wednesday. The JPC's meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla concluded with the final report submission on January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)