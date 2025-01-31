Contentious Waqf Bill Sparks Political Rows Amid Procedural Concerns

Concerns have been raised over the handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), with Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain accusing the committee of procedural bias. Hussain argued that the JPC failed to allow for a thorough clause-by-clause discussion before proposing amendments to the bill.

Hussain highlighted the insufficient time given to analyse the 600-page report, which was sent just a day before its adoption. Several opposition members, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and others, submitted dissent notes amid claims of bias against the committee's report, now set for the upcoming Budget session.

The bill, aimed at reforming Waqf property management, has attracted mixed responses within political circles. While BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal criticized opposition actions, Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske defended the process, asserting the bill's potential benefits for poor Muslims. Meanwhile, opposition parties plan to push their concerns, including economic issues, during the session.

