Pilgrims Flock to Ayodhya's Free Night Shelters Amid Kumbh 2025

Ayodhya is experiencing an influx of devotees journeying from the Maha Kumbh 2025, many of whom are finding refuge in state-operated facilities. The government's 'Green Basera', under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, offers free accommodation, ensuring comfort and safety for the pilgrims. Visitors have lauded the efficient management, noting the pristine environment, robust safety measures, and easy access to necessary amenities.

One devotee described his stay at the government-managed Green Basera in Ayodhya as a relief from costly hotels after traveling by government bus from the Kumbh, post-Mauni Amavasya. The facility offers a reliable water supply and spotless sanitation facilities. He remarked on the seamless check-in process, requiring just an Aadhar card and a few signatures, and appreciated the additional safety provided by CCTV surveillance and the availability of lockers.

Another pilgrim recounted her journey from the Prayagraj Kumbh, highlighting challenges encountered when bridges were closed, making exits from the Sangam Ghat difficult. Visiting Green Basera provided much-needed respite, with free meals and access to facilities allowing her to refresh before heading to the sacred sites like the Ram Mandir. The Uttar Pradesh government, in a recent announcement, imposed restrictions on VIP movement during significant bathing days at the Kumbh.

In a related development, a three-member judicial commission has begun investigating the tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, prompting the deaths of 30 individuals. The commission, led by Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, initiated proceedings promptly, indicating a month-long window for a thorough probe. Simultaneously, top officials, including UP DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, conducted inspections onsite in Prayagraj. (ANI)

