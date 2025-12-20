Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Showcases State's Progress and Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed citizens' grievances at a 'Janta Darbar' and highlighted state development at a Nephrology conference. He reviewed UP's economic and cultural progress, emphasizing medical infrastructure expansion and historical significance, underscoring the state's journey from 'Bimaru' to a revenue surplus leader.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a 'Janta Darbar' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a proactive outreach initiative, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged directly with citizens at a 'Janta Darbar' held in the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Friday. During the event, he not only listened to public concerns from various district representatives but also directed officials to ensure swift resolution of the issues raised, reinforcing his administration's commitment to governance as a service.

Earlier, CM Adityanath took center stage at the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology, drawing attention to Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning economic growth and rich cultural legacy. With over 1,700 delegates in attendance, he underscored the significance of recent developments such as Ayodhya's transformation into a solar city and the completion of a splendid temple dedicated to Lord Ram, echoing UP's role as a spiritual beacon.

Highlighting the state's strides in education and healthcare, Adityanath detailed the rapid expansion from a mere 17 government medical colleges to 80, ensuring each district hosts its own. He celebrated UP's transition from a 'Bimaru' state to a top revenue generator, thanks to initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the CM Relief Fund, all contributing to its development narrative.

