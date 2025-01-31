Karnataka Corruption Crackdown: Lokayukta and ED Launch Major Raids

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted a series of raids across Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote, targeting seven separate cases of alleged corruption. Spearheaded by Belagavi Lokayuktha SP Hanamantharay, the raids targeted locations including Anigol, Harugeri, and Bellad Bagewadi within the Belagavi district.

Raided properties included residences of Sachin Manded, Sub-Registrar of Belagavi North Zone, and Sanjay Durgannavar, a veterinary official from Raibag Taluk. Both public servants are under investigation for amassing assets exceeding their known income streams. Officials are meticulously scrutinizing documents in a bid to expose any evidence of financial impropriety.

In a parallel development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intervened in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam implicating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The ED made significant strides by attaching 142 properties valued at Rs 300 crore under PMLA provisions. This comes as BJP President BY Vijayendra hails the investigation as a significant anti-corruption victory.

