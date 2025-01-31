Left Menu

Water Crisis Poses Threat to Greek Farmers as Decades-Old Agreement Expires

Greek farmers face an uncertain future as a water supply agreement with Bulgaria, crucial for irrigation, has expired. The water, originating from Bulgaria's mountains, has sustained crops in Greece's Evros plain for decades. Climate change and political issues complicate the prospect of a new deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:32 IST
Water Crisis Poses Threat to Greek Farmers as Decades-Old Agreement Expires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The livelihood of Greek farmers is in jeopardy as an agreement providing water from Bulgaria to northern Greece has expired. The longstanding water supply has been critical for irrigating 50,000 acres in the Evros plain.

Originally established in 1964 as part of a World War Two reparation, the water supply deal ended last July, and negotiations for renewal have stalled, leaving farmers fearful of a water shortage amid changing climate conditions.

Political instability in Bulgaria and interim governments have hindered progress, and Greece is pushing for new talks. However, with the commencement of planting season imminent, concerns mount over potential impacts on agricultural output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025