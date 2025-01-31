Water Crisis Poses Threat to Greek Farmers as Decades-Old Agreement Expires
Greek farmers face an uncertain future as a water supply agreement with Bulgaria, crucial for irrigation, has expired. The water, originating from Bulgaria's mountains, has sustained crops in Greece's Evros plain for decades. Climate change and political issues complicate the prospect of a new deal.
The livelihood of Greek farmers is in jeopardy as an agreement providing water from Bulgaria to northern Greece has expired. The longstanding water supply has been critical for irrigating 50,000 acres in the Evros plain.
Originally established in 1964 as part of a World War Two reparation, the water supply deal ended last July, and negotiations for renewal have stalled, leaving farmers fearful of a water shortage amid changing climate conditions.
Political instability in Bulgaria and interim governments have hindered progress, and Greece is pushing for new talks. However, with the commencement of planting season imminent, concerns mount over potential impacts on agricultural output.
