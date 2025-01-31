Redefining Wealth: Surge in Investor Participation Transforms Indian Capital Markets
The Economic Survey highlights a remarkable rise in investor participation in India's capital markets, driven by healthy corporate earnings and digital platforms. Unique investors have reached 11 crores, significantly boosting household wealth. The mutual fund sector has doubled its unique investors, contributing to a robust market performance and wealth creation.
Investor participation in India's capital markets has surged significantly, with unique investors reaching 11 crores, according to the Economic Survey.
Factors driving this growth include healthy corporate earnings and advances in digital investment platforms, which have largely boosted household wealth over the past few years.
Mutual funds have played a crucial role, doubling their unique investor base and witnessing strong growth in Assets Under Management, further enhancing market robustness and opportunities for wealth creation.
