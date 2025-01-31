Redefining Wealth: Surge in Investor Participation Transforms Indian Capital Markets

Investor participation in India's capital markets has surged significantly, with unique investors reaching 11 crores, according to the Economic Survey.

Factors driving this growth include healthy corporate earnings and advances in digital investment platforms, which have largely boosted household wealth over the past few years.

Mutual funds have played a crucial role, doubling their unique investor base and witnessing strong growth in Assets Under Management, further enhancing market robustness and opportunities for wealth creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)