CARD91 Unveils Blitz, a Game-Changer in India's UPI Payments Landscape
CARD91 has announced the launch of Blitz, its proprietary UPI Switch platform, offering banks and financial institutions enhanced transaction processing capabilities. The platform provides seamless, scalable, and secure solutions, ensures 99.99% uptime, and integrates smoothly with existing systems to drive innovation in the UPI space.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
CARD91, a pioneering force in payment issuance, has officially unveiled Blitz—its proprietary UPI Switch aimed at revolutionizing India's digital payments landscape.
This powerful platform empowers banks and financial entities with reliable, scalable solutions, providing seamless transaction processes while spearheading innovation in UPI applications.
CEO Ajay Pandey emphasized the significance of Blitz in meeting the evolving demands of the financial ecosystem, marking a pivotal milestone in CARD91's journey to enhance digital payment capabilities across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
