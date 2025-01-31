Left Menu

CARD91 Unveils Blitz, a Game-Changer in India's UPI Payments Landscape

CARD91 has announced the launch of Blitz, its proprietary UPI Switch platform, offering banks and financial institutions enhanced transaction processing capabilities. The platform provides seamless, scalable, and secure solutions, ensures 99.99% uptime, and integrates smoothly with existing systems to drive innovation in the UPI space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CARD91, a pioneering force in payment issuance, has officially unveiled Blitz—its proprietary UPI Switch aimed at revolutionizing India's digital payments landscape.

This powerful platform empowers banks and financial entities with reliable, scalable solutions, providing seamless transaction processes while spearheading innovation in UPI applications.

CEO Ajay Pandey emphasized the significance of Blitz in meeting the evolving demands of the financial ecosystem, marking a pivotal milestone in CARD91's journey to enhance digital payment capabilities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025