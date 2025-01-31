CARD91 Unveils Blitz, a Game-Changer in India's UPI Payments Landscape

CARD91, a pioneering force in payment issuance, has officially unveiled Blitz—its proprietary UPI Switch aimed at revolutionizing India's digital payments landscape.

This powerful platform empowers banks and financial entities with reliable, scalable solutions, providing seamless transaction processes while spearheading innovation in UPI applications.

CEO Ajay Pandey emphasized the significance of Blitz in meeting the evolving demands of the financial ecosystem, marking a pivotal milestone in CARD91's journey to enhance digital payment capabilities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)