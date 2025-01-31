Modi’s Delhi Attack: Call for Change from AAP to BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a blistering critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in Dwarka, asserting that Delhi requires a government focused on coordination, not conflict. Labeling AAP as a political entity that has turned Delhi into a personal ATM, Modi promised strict action against alleged corruption if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

Modi accused AAP of spreading falsehoods, particularly against neighboring Haryana, blaming the state for pollution issues and calling their blame-game shameful. He criticized them for not presenting the CAG report and vowed its tabling in the assembly's first session under BJP governance, highlighting scams AAP allegedly wants to hide.

Highlighting infrastructure neglect, Modi touched on the failure of AAP to allocate budget for development and accused them of spending lavishly on advertisements. He urged Delhi's voters to opt for a 'double-engine' BJP government to ensure progress and development, emphasizing the employment opportunities from projects like the Yashobhoomi MICE facility in Dwarka.

