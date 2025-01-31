Left Menu

Modi’s Delhi Attack: Call for Change from AAP to BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized AAP's governance in Delhi, accusing them of corruption and conflict. He advocated for a 'double-engine' BJP government, promising development and accountability. Highlighting ignored infrastructure and unfulfilled promises, Modi urged for a change in the February elections to foster Delhi's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:33 IST
Modi’s Delhi Attack: Call for Change from AAP to BJP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a blistering critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in Dwarka, asserting that Delhi requires a government focused on coordination, not conflict. Labeling AAP as a political entity that has turned Delhi into a personal ATM, Modi promised strict action against alleged corruption if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

Modi accused AAP of spreading falsehoods, particularly against neighboring Haryana, blaming the state for pollution issues and calling their blame-game shameful. He criticized them for not presenting the CAG report and vowed its tabling in the assembly's first session under BJP governance, highlighting scams AAP allegedly wants to hide.

Highlighting infrastructure neglect, Modi touched on the failure of AAP to allocate budget for development and accused them of spending lavishly on advertisements. He urged Delhi's voters to opt for a 'double-engine' BJP government to ensure progress and development, emphasizing the employment opportunities from projects like the Yashobhoomi MICE facility in Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025