Xavier Bartlett Praises Ricky Ponting's Coaching Impact at Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings' fast bowler Xavier Bartlett lauds head coach Ricky Ponting for his strategic approach and calm demeanor in the IPL 2025. Bartlett also admires captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership qualities, as the team secures two victories in three matches. Next, they face Chennai Super Kings in Chandigarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:27 IST
Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting (Photo: PBKS Media). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings' right-arm seamer Xavier Bartlett expressed admiration for head coach Ricky Ponting after the completion of the franchise's initial matches in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bartlett highlighted Ponting's extensive knowledge and composed nature as key contributors to the team's performance.

Ponting, who joined Punjab Kings before the 18th edition of the IPL, previously coached the Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2024, leading them to multiple playoff appearances and a final in 2020. Bartlett described Ponting as possessing one of cricket's greatest minds, emphasizing his structured training approach and ability to remain calm under pressure.

Additionally, Bartlett praised captain Shreyas Iyer for his leadership, particularly in critical games. With two wins from three matches, Punjab Kings sit third on the points table. Bartlett appreciates Iyer's relaxed demeanor and says it instills confidence in the team, especially during high-paced IPL fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

